Tuesday, Jan. 18, Flovilla City Hall was pleased to receive a new Little Free Library from the Jackson-Butts County Rotary Club. This was a replacement for one that needed repair. The Jackson-Butts County Rotary Club maintains and stocks seven Little Free Libraries in Butts County.
Jackson-Butts County Rotary Club replaces Little Free Library in Flovilla
Larry Stanford
Senior Reporter
I have worked for community newspapers in Butts, Henry, Newton, Rockdale, and Upson counties for 30 years. I was Editor of the Jackson Progress-Argus from 1993-1999, and returned to the Progress-Argus as Senior Reporter in 2019.
