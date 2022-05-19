The Jackson-Butts County Library has a variety of fun-filled programs planned its annual Summer Reading program in June and July. These special programs are for all ages and will be held on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the Rufus Adams Auditorium, 218 Woodland Way in Jackson.
The schedule is:
• June 7 - Southern Reptile Rescue Snakes and Critters with Jason Clark
• June 14 - Lee “That Puppet Guy” Bryan. You’ll get hooked by Captain Tater Tot, the pirate ringmaster, who loses all his circus cargo in a mighty storm at sea.
• June 21 - Magician Ken Scott. Come enjoy “The Magic Voyage of the Sea” with lots of magic and fun.
• June 28 - Dave Holland with Beatin Path will present “An Ocean of Possibilities.” This high energy, rhythm-based storytelling experience is guaranteed to spark the imagination and kindle a love of reading.
• July 5 - No program.
• July 12 - Todd Key’s “Cirque du Todd.” Spinning, ladder balancing, torch manipulating, comedy extravaganzapalooza, and comedic juggling.
• July 19 - Bright Star Touring Theatre will perform a live stage show of “The Little Mermaid” at the 10 a.m. show, then “Treasure Island” at the 1 p.m. show. Come to both for twice the fun.
• July 26 - The Backlot Children’s Theater Troupe will perform a live performance of “Furry Tails with a Twist” by Jennifer Hickok.
The Jackson-Butts County Public Library would like to publicly thank the many generous sponsors of the annual Summer Reading program. Without their support it would be very difficult to have a program that kids and families enjoy, and more importantly, a program that keeps kids motivated to read all summer long. Studies show that children who read during the summer are better prepared for school when it resumes in the fall. That is the ultimate goal of the Summer Reading program - to ensure that children have the necessary tools to succeed in school and life.
Please call the library for more information at 770-775-7524. Programs are subject to change without notice.
