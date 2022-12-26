Mamie Crawford

Longtime educator and former Butts County Board of Education member Mamie Crawford will be the speaker at the Jan. 2 Jubilee Day program.

 

The Jackson Butts County NAACP will host its annual Jubilee Day program on Jan. 2 at 11 a.m. at the United in Faith Church.

The Jubilee Day program is presented each year by the NAACP and celebrates the effective date — Jan. 1, 1863 — of the Emancipation Proclamation in which President Abraham Lincoln decreed slaves being held in rebellious states to be free.

