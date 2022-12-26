The Jackson Butts County NAACP will host its annual Jubilee Day program on Jan. 2 at 11 a.m. at the United in Faith Church.
The Jubilee Day program is presented each year by the NAACP and celebrates the effective date — Jan. 1, 1863 — of the Emancipation Proclamation in which President Abraham Lincoln decreed slaves being held in rebellious states to be free.
This year’s program will commemorate the 160th anniversary of the signing. This year’s speaker will be Rev. Mamie Crawford, a former member of the Butts County Board of Education. Crawford is a Butts County native and 1968 graduate of Henderson High School. She spent 40 years teaching at Henderson Middle School in the Butts County School System before retiring in 2013.
The Jackson Butts County branch of the NAACP has hosted the event for close to 15 years.