Weather Alert

...Patchy Black Ice Possible This Morning... Patchy black ice is possible along the Interstate 20 corridor, including Athens, Atlanta and the southern suburbs of Atlanta this morning. Snow and rain fell overnight, creating wet roadways. With temperatures hovering near freezing, patchy black ice is possible, especially on untreated roads and elevated roadways such as bridges and overpasses. Morning commuters should remain extra cautious and be prepared for slick roads. Temperatures should begin to rise into the upper 30s by mid to late morning.