Jason Clark with Southeastern Reptile Rescue kicked off the Jackson-Butts County Public Library’s summer reading program on June 7.
Clark brought a number of snakes, allowing children to volunteer to hold the non-venomous snakes, and explained the difference between venomous and non-venomous snakes and how to determine what kind of snakes they are by their markings. For example, Clark noted that copperhead snakes have markings that resemble Hershey Kisses. He also brought a small alligator.
The Jackson-Butts County Library has a variety of fun-filled programs planned its annual Summer Reading program in June and July. These special programs are for all ages and will be held on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the Rufus Adams Auditorium, 218 Woodland Way in Jackson.
The upcoming schedule includes:
• June 14 - Lee “That Puppet Guy” Bryan. You’ll get hooked by Captain Tater Tot, the pirate ringmaster, who loses all his circus cargo in a mighty storm at sea.
• June 21 - Magician Ken Scott. Come enjoy “The Magic Voyage of the Sea” with lots of magic and fun.
• June 28 - Dave Holland with Beatin Path will present “An Ocean of Possibilities.” This high energy, rhythm-based storytelling experience is guaranteed to spark the imagination and kindle a love of reading.
• July 5 - No program.
• July 12 - Todd Key’s “Cirque du Todd.” Spinning, ladder balancing, torch manipulating, comedy extravaganzapalooza, and comedic juggling.
• July 19 - Bright Star Touring Theatre will perform a live stage show of “The Little Mermaid” at the 10 a.m. show, then “Treasure Island” at the 1 p.m. show. Come to both for twice the fun.
• July 26 - The Backlot Children’s Theater Troupe will perform a live performance of “Furry Tails with a Twist” by Jennifer Hickok.
