The Jackson-Butts County Library, 436 E. College Street in Jackson, is open Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Masks are not required, but the library is limiting the number of people who come in, and librarians are behind plexiglas at the counter. They only require that patrons sanitize their hands. Library services at this time are for book checkout, faxing, copies, and notary services. For more information, call Cathy Kelly at 770-775-7524.
featured
Jackson-Butts County Library open for business
Tags
Larry Stanford
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
- By Kelsie Smith, CNN
- Updated
- 0
- By Ashley Strickland, CNN
- Updated
- 0
- By Kristina Sgueglia, Mark Morales and Harmeet Kaur, CNN
- Updated
- 0
Columbus, Ohio, to vote on paying $475,000 to officer who says police force discriminates against its own
- By Eliott C. McLaughlin, CNN
- Updated
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- New state record blue catfish caught in Stewart County
- Butts County Jail Logbook
- Hazard mitigation plan approved for Butts County, Jackson, Flovilla and Jenkinsburg
- Butts County Magistrate Court
- Butts County organizations receive $30,000 for community enrichment from Central Georgia EMC
- Jackson man included in six arrested at Forsyth motel for drugs
- Butts County Schools awarded $3.9 million literacy grant; plans include free books for toddlers and a bookmobile
- Jackson High School names Students of the Week; Athletes of the Week
- Butts County Jail Logbook
- Jackson honoring 21 veterans at annual Veterans Day Ceremony on Nov. 7
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Collections
- ON THE MARKET: Jackson Lake home boasts lake living with incredible sunrise views
- ON THE MARKET: Comedian Jeff Foxworthy's Johns Creek estate for sale at $2.99 million
- PHOTOS: Georgia at Alabama Football
- Best small towns to live in across America
- ON THE MARKET: Jackson Lake home boasts covered boathouse and dock
- ON THE MARKET: Jackson Lake home with deep water frontage selling for $989k
- Check out these dogs available at Butts Mutts
- ON THE MARKET: Jackson home on Tussahaw Creek is quiet escape for weekends (or every day)
- 50 best horror TV shows
- Best movie for every type of horror fan
Latest News
- Good preparation keeps voting lines in Butts County short and sweet
- Jackson defense earns a victory over Americus-Sumter, 21-14
- New Georgia law aims at transparency in health insurance plans
- Butts County Jail Logbook
- Loeffler still plans to participate in Barrett vote after 2 staffers test positive for Covid-19
Newspaper Ads
Online Poll
POLL: Who do you think won the final presidential debate?
This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting.
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.