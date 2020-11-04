The Jackson-Butts County Library is partnering with Grow with Google to help the community learn digital skills, with a series of free virtual workshops designed to help local businesses and entrepreneurs make the most of their online presence. Make plans to attend one or more of the workshops below:
• Make Your Website Work for You Virtual Workshop
Tuesday, Nov. 17
10:30-11:30 a.m.
Discover how to create a search-friendly website that drives user action and supports your goals. Whether launching a new website or sprucing up an old one, this workshop will help.
• Reach Customers Online with Google Virtual Workshop
Thursday, Nov. 19
6:30-7:30 p.m.
Learn how your business can be found online with Google! This workshop explains how Google Search works and how you can improve your website's visibility.
• Connect with Customers and Manage Your Business Remotely Virtual Workshop
Wednesday, Dec. 2
2-3 p.m.
This webinar will show you Google tools that can help business owners work and manage their business during this time of uncertainty. Plus, get insights on more online and timely resources for small businesses and nonprofits of all sizes.
These virtual workshops are free to attend and will be led by Grow With Google Speaker and Trainer Demming Bass. All attendees will be entered to win great gift card prizes from local businesses in Jackson, Ga. For more information and to register, please visit frrls.net/growwithgoogle.
