The Jackson-Butts County Public Library has an exciting variety of programs planned for the summer reading program. These program will be held at the Butts County Department of Leisure Services at 576 Ernest Biles Drive in Jackson. The special programs are for all ages and will be held on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., with the exception of no program on July 6. Programs are subject to change without notice. Please call the library for more information at 770-775-7524.
Schedule:
• June 1 - Southeastern Reptile Rescue Snakes and Critters with Jason Clark.
• June 8 - Bright Star Touring Theater presents "Upcycled Cinderella" at the 10 a.m. program, and "Alice in Wonderland" at the 1 p.m. program.
• June 15 - Ken Scott with "Once Upon a Magical Story." Come enjoy out of this world magic and storytelling.
• June 22 - Lew-E and Oogbly Boogly are proud to present their all new show called "Imagination Celebration!" A jovial jamboree celebrating some of the world's funniest fractured fairy tales.
• June 29 - Gutsy the Fox. Join us to see the amazing tricks of Gutsy the Flying Fox.
• July 6 - No programs.
• July 13 - Barry Stewart Mann with dragons and kings and wild, wild things!
• July 20 - Beatin' Path Rhythm Events with Dave Holland. A rhythmic romp through the world of drumming! A fun-filled and high energy rhythm experience guaranteed to spark the imagination!
• July 27 - Todd Key's "Flying Debris Show." A spinning, ladder balancing, torch manipulating comedy extravaganza with a comedic juggler.
The Jackson-Butts County Public Library would like to thank the many generous sponsors of the annual Summer Reading Program. Without their support, it would be very difficult to have a program that kids and families enjoy, and more importantly, a program that keeps kids motivated to read all summer long.
The ultimate goal of the Summer Reading Program is to ensure that children have the necessary tools to succeed in school and life. Studies show that children who read during the summer are better prepared for school when it resumes in the fall.
