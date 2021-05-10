The 24th annual Jackson Butts County Fine Arts Festival, sponsored by the Jackson Butts County Council for the Arts, was a huge success, drawing what some observers feel is the largest crowd ever for the festival, and getting raves from the artists who loved the location around the historic Butts County Courthouse. Artists are came from as far away as Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina for the festival.
One of the busiest booths at the festival featured a collection of the late Scott Coleman's drawings. Coleman established the Fine Arts Festival in 1995 and guided it until his death this year. Some of his remaining works were sold at the festival with 20% of proceeds going to the Jackson Arts Council.
The Butts County School System also held its Students Art Show during the festival, with many parents coming out to support their budding artists. The Arts Council awarded prizes to 1st through 6th places for each school.
Justin Reddin provided music on his acoustic guitar during the festival, and Emerging Artist winner Krysta Harris of Flovilla displayed her photographs.
The Arts Council also honored the winner of last year's $1,000 scholarship, and named the 2021 winner.
The recipient of the 2020 $1,000 Arts Council Scholarship Award was Dustin Kirby, son of Amos and Courtney Moore. A graduate of Jackson High School, Dustin has completed one year of study in Music at Valdosta State.
The 2021 $1,000 College Scholarship award went to Jessica McEwen, daughter of Mitch and Patti McEwen of Jackson. Jessica will be graduating from Piedmont Academy this year.
