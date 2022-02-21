At the February meeting, the Jackson-Butts County Arts Council honored Pam Browning for her years of service to the non-profit. For 25 years, Pam has promoted the arts in our community and has served in many capacities, from treasurer to public relations coordinator. As she retires from her banking career, Jackson-Butts County Council for the Arts honors her contributions beyond the workplace.
Jackson-Butts County Arts Council honors Pam Browning for her service to non-profit
