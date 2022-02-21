Pam Browning.jpg
At the February meeting, the Jackson-Butts County Arts Council honored Pam Browning for her years of service to the non-profit. For 25 years, Pam has promoted the arts in our community and has served in many capacities, from treasurer to public relations coordinator. As she retires from her banking career, Jackson-Butts County Council for the Arts honors her contributions beyond the workplace.

Senior Reporter

I have worked for community newspapers in Butts, Henry, Newton, Rockdale, and Upson counties for 30 years. I was Editor of the Jackson Progress-Argus from 1993-1999, and returned to the Progress-Argus as Senior Reporter in 2019.

