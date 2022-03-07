Freida Kutcher shared her homemade King Cake with members of Jackson Book Club on Feb. 22 for an early celebration of Mardi Gras, which was March 1.
King Cake comes from the Biblical story of the three kings who brought gifts to baby Jesus A blend of coffee cake and cinnamon roll, King Cake is usually iced in yellow, green and purple - the colors of Mardi Gras.
A miniature plastic baby, which symbolizes baby Jesus, is placed inside of each cake to signify the Epiphany - the presentation of the baby Jesus to the three wise men. The person who gets the slice of cake that contains the baby is known as the “King.” They are charged with the responsibility of bringing a King Cake to the next event.
Members ate cake and discussed the variety of books that they had read during the month of February. Toni Phillips found the baby Jesus in her slice of King Cake.
Jackson Book Club meets the fourth Tuesday of each month at the Jackson Butts County Library at 1 p.m. If you would like to join, sign up with Cathy Kelly at the library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.