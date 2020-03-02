Give first-year Jackson coach Ryan Duffey credit for this: He's not letting a three-game losing streak, an infrequent event in the recent history of Red Devils baseball, become cause for alarm.
"We're facing some good teams right now, but if we continue to buy into the process and believe in one another, we'll be fine in the end," Duffey said. "We understand we're going to take some on the chin sometimes, but playing these good teams is going to prepare us for the playoffs."
They suffered a 10-0, five-inning mercy-rule defeat Thursday at Strong Rock Christian and then dropped two more on a Saturday visit to Athens, falling 8-3 against Prince Avenue Christian and 12-4 against Wesleyan. They got outscored 30-7 in the three games — all against small, Class A private schools — which reinforced the notion that throwing strikes and playing good defense is not optional against any level of competition.
"It's always good to play good teams, to expose you, to see where you're at," Duffey said.
The Red Devils are hardly where they want to be, at 3-4 through seven games, and with more tough games coming up this weekend in south Georgia. They're traveling to Cook County for games against Florida schools Yulee and West Nassau.
But there's hope on the horizon. The Red Devils are scheduled to begin the Region 4-AAA portion of their schedule in the most favorable way possible — with a pair of games against Westside-Macon, typically the most certain of victories. A forecast for rain might fold the Tuesday game in Macon, if it is postponed, into a Friday doubleheader in Jackson.
Even amid the brief slump, Duffey found cause for optimism.
"You've got to be able to handle a little adversity," the coach said. "The biggest thing after dropping three in a row is that guys starting questioning themselves. But even in these losses, we're seeing positive things."
The loss to Wesleyan was easy to magnify because of the eight-run margin of defeat. Duffey insisted that observers have to dig deeper than that to see what really is taking place.
"We played well against a very good Wesleyan team — swung the bats well, but hit balls right at them," he said. "The score definitely doesn't show how close the game really was. In the fifth inning, it was 5-4 and we were right there with them. But then we walked some guys and made some errors. We're not helping ourselves in that area."
Some of the same issues befell them in the Prince Avenue game, but Duffey was encouraged by the four scoreless innings that sophomore Jackson Smith threw in relief, while striking out three and walking nobody.
"I don't know who was more pumped — us as coaches, or Jackson," Duffey said. "He did everything he could to give us a chance to win."
This is the same team that easily handled Monticello 12-4 on Wednesday of last week, a game in which also wasn't as lopsided as the score might indicate. It was tied at 3 before the Red Devils erupted, spurred by a bases-loaded walk Dalton Smith coaxed. They went on to break the game open by scoring six runs in the sixth inning.
Dakota Copeland and Bo Mosteller each had three hits in the victory while Bret Carter held the Hurricanes to two hits and three runs in four innings. Walker Carawan gave the Red Devils three solid innings in relief.
