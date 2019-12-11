Members of the Jackson-Butts County Council for the Arts celebrated their 2019 work with a Christmas Party Dec. 5 at Susanne and David Alison’s historic home on Highway 16. Among their activities this year:
• The council added to the Butts County Permanent Art Collection in the Administration Building and at City Hall.
• They supported local artists through the Fine Arts Festival, and The Bluebirds and Bluegrass Festival.
“We had a year of great programs on art,” said President Stuart Jordan. “ And we are already planning for next year.”