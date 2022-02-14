The city of Jackson will host its annual Arbor Day Ceremony on Friday, Feb, 18, at 10 a.m. The location for this year’s program will be the city of Jackson Parking Lot located on N. Oak Street. Please join the city of Jackson, Jackson Garden Clubs and ITM Outdoors in honor of this special day. Five trees will be planted in total to add to the beauty our city holds. The city of Jackson will be recognized by the Georgia Forestry Commission as a Tree City for the 30th consecutive year. The city of Jackson invites everyone to come out and celebrate Arbor Day!
Jackson Arbor Day Ceremony will be Friday, Feb. 18, at 10 a.m.
- From Staff Reports
-
- Updated
- 0
- From Staff Reports
- Updated
- 0
Jackson Arbor Day Ceremony will be Friday, Feb. 18, at 10 a.m.
