The Jackson City Council has approved a contractor for what will be a walking and biking trail officials plan as a way to connect the city with existing trails at Dauset Trails Nature Center and Indian Springs State Park.
The council on Aug. 20 voted to hire Flow Motion Trail Builders to construct what officials are calling, for now, the Jackson Woods Trail. Flow Motion was chosen on the recommendation of an ad-hoc committee of volunteers chaired by Larry Morgan.
Morgan said the committee is still working to brand the trail and identify a permanent name for the facility.
The construction of the trail is being funded by a $200,000 federal grant that requires a $40,000 match from the city. The matching funds can be contributed to the project by the city in the form of labor or other in-kind services.
The grant is funded by the Federal Highway Administration and administered through the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Recreation Trails Program.
According to bid tabulations presented to the City Council, the trail would be built in five sections, with the first phase of construction costing $92,400. The bid for all five sections was $306,300, but Pippin said discussions with Flow Motion are ongoing about ways to save on costs with some of the work being done by Dauset Trails Nature Center.
It is expected that the 3.5 miles of Phase I of the trail, beginning at a city-owned property near Jackson Elementary School, will be complete by Dec. 15.
In other business Aug. 20, the City Council:
• Approved new regulations to allow for reductions in the required lot and home size in some residential zoning districts if the homes built there are built with more expensive materials. The new regulation allows lots of 9,000 square feet in certain zoning districts if the homes are a minimum of 2,000 square feet of heated and air conditioned space, meet EarthCraft or LEED certification standards, are roofed entirely with architectural shingles and at least 67% of the outer walls are clad in brick, stone or stucco.
• Approved a new license to allow limited pouring of alcoholic beverages at certain businesses in the city's downtown. Holders of the license would be able to serve a limited number of complimentary beer or wine drinks to customers. According to City Attorney Tim Haley, license holders will not be able to charge for the drinks, nor condition service upon purchase of other items, and other state and local alcohol restrictions will apply. The application fee for such a license will be $100.