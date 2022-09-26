JACKSON — The Jackson City Council has approved the installation of eight Flock safety cameras. The solar-powered cameras, designed to record detailed information about vehicles and read license plateS, will be installed on the city’s major thoroughfares.
“These cameras read license plates as a vehicle goes by,” said Jackson City Manager Sylvia Redic during the work session before the council’s Tuesday, Sept. 6 meeting. “Let’s say a crime occurs in a neighborhood, we can see which cars came in and which came out.”
The cameras will be paid for in the 2023 budget and will be installed after the new year. Once installed, the cameras are intended to be linked with the Butts County Sheriff’s Office’s Flock cameras.
“Along with the county’s Flock cameras, we could capture all of the main arteries in and out of the city,” said City of Jackson Police Chief James Morgan. “They would be especially useful on Brownlee Road, and they will be very useful in capturing felons.”
Flock cameras can be used to write speeding tickets, but Morgan plans to use the cameras to help deter and solve crimes.
“They will help capture criminals,” Morgan said. “We had a shooting and the person headed to Locust Grove. We requested their Flock camera data to help catch them.”
In March, the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office used images taken by a Flock camera to identify the car and driver who hit and killed a little boy on a bicycle and then fled the scene. Monroe County recently installed more than 20 Flock cameras, and the cameras have already helped to solve three crimes.
The council unanimously approved a lease agreement for eight cameras at a cost of $42,800 for a two-year contract.
In other business, the City Council approved an inmate agreement that reduces the amount of time a person charged with a misdemeanor is held in jail down to 72 hours. Any state offenses that require longer incarcerations are exempt.
“Most misdemeanor offenders are not hardened criminals,” said Jackson City Attorney Timothy Haley. “They will have to come back to court, and we don’t want them to sit in jail because they can’t make bond on a minor infraction.”
The council also approved the following:
♦ The purchase of a $12,848.20 Polaris for the Jackson Street Department. The vehicle will primarily be used to access the city’s trails.
♦ Air conditioning repairs to the Jackson Municipal Building by Jackson Heating and Cooling at a cost of $5,875.
♦ A proposal to redesign the city’s website. City employees will be trained to make updates.
♦ A driveway easement between the Department of Transportation (DOT) and the city of Jackson for the Hawkes Library building.
♦ A contract between the city and the DOT regarding water and sewer facilities in relation to the Ga. Highway 16/Highway 42 roundabout.
♦ An updated scope of work document with ITM Outdoors to provide landscaping needs for the city on the square, at Veteran’s Park, the city parking lot, the entrance to the city cemetery, city hall, Welcome to Jackson brick signs and other miscellaneous services. These services cost $33,146.67 per year and are billed monthly at a rate of $2,762.22.
