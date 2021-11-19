Georgia is receiving about $4.8 billion in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money to fund eligible local infrastructure projects, and the city of Jackson is hoping to tap into that account to help build a new state-of-the-art wastewater plant.
Jackson Mayor Kay Pippin updated the city council at their Nov. 2 meeting on the city’s efforts to secure a $23.5 million grant from the state for the new wastewater treatment plant.
Jackson currently has three old sewer plants that are not in good shape, with the northeast plant being almost 50 years old. The equipment is old and out-dated and Pippin said everyone should be grateful to Water and Waste Department Superintendent Ben Walker and his staff for keeping all three plants functioning.
“We’ve stayed one step ahead of EPD on some of these regulations,” said Pippin. “Two weeks ago our engineers (Goodwyn, Mills and Cawood) came down to do some work and our northeast plant is permitted for 140,000 gallons of wastewater a day. It was after a torrential rainfall and 800,000 gallons was going through that plant. That’s the condition we were in. We have no choice. We have to fix all of these things if there is going to be a good life in this community for years to come.”
The mayor said she and the council have been working on a plan to remodel all three plants and to increase the permit on the northeast plant in order to stay within EPD regulations. The projected cost is $8 million, and Pippin said they were well on their way to making it happen when the pandemic hit, and then the federal government sent money to each state through ARPA to remedy the havoc Covid caused communities and the economy.
In Georgia, one of those areas is infrastructure, said Pippin, with a heavy emphasis on water and sewer.
“At the recommendation of our engineers, this council regrouped and we submitted on the Oct. 31 deadline a very elaborate application for a $23.5 million grant,” she said. “I was at a Three Rivers Commission meeting last week where we were lauded for doing this because of the work that is involved, and apparently this is one of the biggest applications that has been filed in our region.”
A committee at the state is reviewing all of the grant applications. A state website has been set up and each applicant has a code to get onto the website and check for any questions regarding their grant. If an applicant doesn’t immediately respond to the questions, their application could be thrown out. Pippin said both the city and its engineers are monitoring the site daily.
If they are awarded the grant, Pippin said the plan is to use the funds, plus additional funds from the city, to help build a new wastewater plant.
“The plan is it will take $28 million to build a brand new, state-of-the-art wastewater treatment plant that would accommodate all of the city’s wastewater cleaning and disposal for the next 60 years,” said Pippin. “It would enable us to take our three old plants offline. One of the old plants would probably be the site of the new plant, but at least two would go completely offline, and going forward, the city would only have to staff one and it would be one that is state-of-the-art and meets all the conditions of EPD and would cease to be a major headache for the city.
“If this happens, it will be phenomenal and we will be in the cat bird’s seat when it comes to being able to accommodate growth going forward.”
It is expected to be sometime in January before the grant awards are made known.
