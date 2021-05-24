GRIFFIN - The spring game between the Jackson Red Devils and the Spalding High Jaguars, played on Bob Haisten Field at Memorial Stadium in Griffin Friday night, was as to be expected, a little different from a normal football game.
There were no kickoffs or kick returns, and each team started on their own 35 and had a set number of plays to work on. The first set was 12 plays each, and the rest of the game were sets of eight plays.
Each team played its first string offense and defense against each other, then its second string against each other, and alternated for the first three quarters. The fourth quarter was mainly for the third string players, with the coaches out on the field watching and instructing them.
The game ended in a 14-14 tie. Neither first string offense was able to score.
Jackson's two scores came on a bruising 42-yard run by Nakeyviean "Bam" Lyons, and a beautiful sideline pass from Joshua Hosford to E'Tavious Potts.
Spalding's scores came on a pass interception and a pass reception.
Jackson head coach Dary Myricks said after the game he saw a little bit of what he wanted to see, and some things like penalties that he didn't want to see.
"But it is spring ball and you've got to expect a lot of that," Myricks said. "But it was just the mistakes mentally. We've got to hold onto the ball in situations. But there were certain things I really wanted to see, especially out of our first teams, and especially out of our kids.
"I don't think we gave up a score with our first defense, and our first offense, we stopped ourselves a lot of times. So we've got an idea of what we need to work on, what we can tighten up and fix defensively, and what we can fix offensively."
Fall football practice will start the last week of July, and Jackson has a scrimmage game at home against Jasper County on Aug. 13.
Schedule:
• Ola, Aug. 20, Home
• Westover, Aug. 27, Home
• Lamar Co., Sept. 3, Away
• Sept. 10 - Bye
• Crisp Co., Sept. 17, Away
• Pike Co., Sept. 24, Away
• Central Macon, Oct. 1 - Home
• Americus-Sumter, Oct. 8 - Home (Homecoming)
• Oct. 15 - Bye
• Peach Co., Oct. 22 - Away
• Mary Persons, Oct. 29 - Away
• Upson-Lee, Nov. 5 - Home
