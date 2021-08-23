Residents of Jackson and Jenkinsburg will go to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 2 to vote on a new mayor and two council posts in Jackson, and three council positions in Jenkinsburg. But Flovilla voters can take the day off, as only the incumbents for the three council positions qualified, and no election is needed.
Flovilla:
The council seats of Charlie Fish, Jacqueline Grier, and Catherine Watson were up for election, but Fish, Grier and Watson were the only ones to qualify, so there is no need for a election.
Jackson:
The mayor’s seat and the District 2 and District 3 seats are up for election. Mayor Kay Pippin has announced she will not be seeking another term in office.
Qualifying for the mayor’s race were Jeannette Riley and Carlos Morgan.
District 2 council member Lewis Sims will face opposition this year as Ruben Beck has qualified for the post.
District 3 council member Ricky “P-Nut” Johnson also qualified for re-election, but will have no opposition.
Jenkinsburg:
The Post 2, Post 4 and Post 5 council seats are up for election. Joye England is the current Post 2 council member, Gary Brown is the current Post 4 council member, and Jason Watts is the current Post 5 council member. All three of them qualified for re-election, and LyChannel “Taco” Head also qualified for the Post 5 seat.
Early voting for Jackson and Jenkinsburg will be held at the Butts County Elections and Registrar Office, 625 W. Third Street in Jackson, from Oct. 12 through Oct. 29.
Election Day voting on Tuesday, Nov. 2 will be held at the Jackson and Jenkinsburg polling places.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.