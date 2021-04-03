While the COVID-19 pandemic caused spring school sports, graduations, and other activities to be cancelled last year, many of those activities, such as sports and marching band, were allowed to resume this school year, albeit under strict pandemic-related guidelines. But other school activities, such as chorus, have yet to return to scheduled events.
The Georgia Music Educators Association (GMEA), which provide performance evaluations for individuals and groups including band, choral, and orchestra students at the elementary, middle and high school levels, cancelled spring activities last year and this year, like the Large Group Performance Evaluation (LGPE), which choral and band groups look forward to in order to determine how well they are performing.
The cancellation of the LGPE for the past two years has left Butts County students in the middle and high school choral programs "discombobulated," according to Jackson High School choral music teacher Greta Thomas. She and Henderson Middle School choral teacher Adam Ralston decided to do something about it, bringing the two choruses together April 1 for a choral day at Rufus Adams Auditorium.
"We typically get to attend a state evaluation called Large Group Evaluation, but due to Covid, it got scratched for this year," Thomas said. "They also missed it last year. We were prepared for it, but then the shut down happened and a week later they cancelled.
"So for two years in a row, it didn't sit well for me, so we put our heads together and came up with a collaborative choral day for them. Both choirs have put together three pieces on their own, and then just like sectionals, they actually learned a brand new song today (Sound of Silence). This afternoon we'll have a concert that will be recorded, with each choir performing their songs, then combining for the final song."
Thomas said they decided to do the choral day to give their students a goal.
"We both jump at any opportunity to collaborate, because our goal is to grow and develop into the program that the band program has become," she said. "It has to start with collaboration. His kids have to know me to know what they're moving up to.
"I'm hoping this will be a good thing that will stick around, even when we get back to our evaluations. I hope we can still do a choral day of some sort to give the middle schoolers a chance to work with the high school."
Ralston agreed, adding that their students have not been able to sing in public in a while.
"This has been a really exciting opportunity for them," he said. "They have not gotten to sing publically in a long time. For many of my young sixth grade students, they have not performed publically at all. This gives them an opportunity to see what chorus is like throughout the year, build those bridges between middle school and high school, and build a more cohesive program.
"Part of what we're trying to accomplish is retaining more of our students (in chorus) as they go into high school, and keep them in the program."
Thomas added that all of the bands and choruses will get a final chance to perform for the public at Music Palooza in May at the Indian Springs Amphitheater.
"It is actually all five schools," she said. "The elementary school choirs and handbell choirs, the middle school bands and choruses, and high school bands and choruses. Last year it got cancelled, but we are currently planning on doing it this year on May 22, the Saturday before the final week of school, starting at 11 a.m."
