The cities of Jackson and Flovilla will host their annual Arbor Day ceremonies on Friday, Feb. 21. Jackson's ceremony is at 10 a.m. and Flovilla's is at 11 a.m.
Jackson will host its ceremony at the city of Jackson Cemetery. Please join Jackson and the Jackson garden clubs in honor of this special day. They will plant three trees and admire the beauty the city holds. Jackson will be recognized by the Georgia Forestry Commission as a Tree City for the 28th consecutive year.
Flovilla's ceremony will be held at the city of Flovilla Cemetery. This year they will honor former city councilman and former city employee Thomas Douglas with their tree plant.
Everyone is invited to come out to the ceremonies and celebrate Arbor Day!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.