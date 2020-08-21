After almost two months of negotiations between the city of Jackson and Scotts Miracle-Gro corporate office in Maryville, Ohio, the local Scotts Miracle-Gro (Scotts) fertilizer manufacturing plant will begin dumping water from its retention pond into the city's wastewater facility for treatment on Aug. 24. The contract for the work is worth up to $350,000 for the city.
The Jackson City Council approved the contract at their Aug. 18 meeting, pending any last minute legal adjustments.
City Attorney Tim Haley advised the council that the water in Scotts' retention pond has built up and that the facility needs to have up to 2 million gallons of the water disposed and treated in order to legally maintain their permit levels for the pond.
"The good news is it is basically dirt in the water," said Haley. "There are not any chemicals in the water. We relied heavily on GMC (Goodwyn, Mills and Cawood) Engineering to give us all the technical information we need. This discharged water won't harm our wastewater treatment."
Haley said the city could receive up to 2 million gallons of water at a negotiated price of 18 cents per gallons, meaning the city could earn up to $350,000 for treating the water. He noted that the entire amount may not come to the city since Scott has a Sept. 30 deadline to get all the water disposed.
Scott will haul the water in trucks to the city's manhole off of Brownlee Road to dump it into the system to be treated at the southside waste facility.
Haley said the city has numerous requirements that Scotts will have to meet, including discharge schedules, and will monitor the water coming in from Scotts.
"What GMC did was set low thresholds," he said. "So the maximum amount the city will accept from Scott is below those thresholds and the city will testing the water as it comes in."
Mayor Kay Pippin added that Scotts looked at other wastewater treatment facilities and found that Jackson had the best deal available.
"Obviously there is one big advantage that we have getting into this, and that is the fact that we are probably less than 5 miles from Scotts, so the trucks don't have to travel as far," Pippin said. "That is a strong piece of negotiation. But, there are other places that accept this at a much lower rate. I told them we would not go below the 18 cents a gallon."
The mayor added that if this disposal works out well for both parties, it could become an ongoing arrangement.
"Our response was let's do this first and see how well it goes," she said. "If we see no problem in being able to process it appropriately by our regulations and handle it, then we'll talk again."
The council approved the contract by a vote of 4-0. Council member Beth Weaver was absent.
