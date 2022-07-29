Jackpot for Friday's Mega Millions now $1.28 billion, second-largest jackpot in game history

Nancy Linares, left, and Prince Joseph Israel, fill out Mega Millions play slips at Blue Bird Liquor in Hawthorne, California, on July 26. The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday has risen to $1.1 billion, the second-largest in the 20-year history of the game.

 Jae C. Hong/AP

The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday has risen to an estimated $1.28 billion, according to the game's website -- and would be the second-largest in the game's 20-year history and the third-largest of any US lottery game.

The cash value option of Friday's jackpot is $742.2 million.

Recommended for you

CNN's Jamiel Lynch contributed to this report.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.