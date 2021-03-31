J.B. Smith of Jackson was honored recently at the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) State Convention held at the Evergreen Hotel in Stone Mountain. He had submitted an essay entitled “The Boston Massacre” which was selected as the 5th grade state American History Essay winner. He received a DAR American History Essay State Winner certificate, a DAR American History Silver medal, the book "The British Are Coming" and a monetary gift. JB, the son of Brandon and Beth Smith, is a home-school student. He is shown receiving his award with Denise Doring VanBuren, NSDAR President General, Mary Lou Goehring, Georgia State American History Chairman, and O.B. McCorkle, Georgia State Regent. JB was sponsored by the William McIntosh DAR Chapter in Jackson.
J.B. Smith of Jackson named 5th grade state American History Essay winner by DAR
Larry Stanford
Senior Reporter
I have worked for community newspapers in Butts, Henry, Newton, Rockdale, and Upson counties for 30 years. I was Editor of the Jackson Progress-Argus from 1993-1999, and returned to the Progress-Argus as Senior Reporter in 2019.
