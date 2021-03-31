DAR Award.jpg
Special Photo

J.B. Smith of Jackson was honored recently at the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) State Convention held at the Evergreen Hotel in Stone Mountain. He had submitted an essay entitled “The Boston Massacre” which was selected as the 5th grade state American History Essay winner. He received a DAR American History Essay State Winner certificate, a DAR American History Silver medal, the book "The British Are Coming" and a monetary gift. JB, the son of Brandon and Beth Smith, is a home-school student. He is shown receiving his award with Denise Doring VanBuren, NSDAR President General, Mary Lou Goehring, Georgia State American History Chairman, and O.B. McCorkle, Georgia State Regent. JB was sponsored by the William McIntosh DAR Chapter in Jackson.

Tags

Senior Reporter

I have worked for community newspapers in Butts, Henry, Newton, Rockdale, and Upson counties for 30 years. I was Editor of the Jackson Progress-Argus from 1993-1999, and returned to the Progress-Argus as Senior Reporter in 2019.

More News

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.