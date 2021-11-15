In a special ceremony Monday morning, Nov. 15, the inside of the Butts County Law Enforcement Center was renamed the Pope Family Facility in honor of former Sheriffs Walter Pope, who served from 1920 to 1936, his son John Pope, who served from 1941 to 1956 and from 1965 until his death in 1969, John Pope’s wife Mary Pope, who was appointed Sheriff upon his death and served from Feb. 28 to Apr. 24 1969, and their son, Gene Pope, who served as Sheriff from 1993 to 2012. All told, the Pope family served as Butts County Sheriff for 57 years.
Current Sheriff Gary Long, who defeated Pope in 2012 to become Sheriff, put together the plan to rename the facility for the Popes. At the ceremony, attended by Gene Pope, his children Daniel and Kimberly, and his brother Cary Pope, Long said he learned a lot from Gene Pope.
“Through my career, I can honestly say I never worked for somebody as strong as you, as supportive as you,” said Long. “I know when you become an opponent, you probably don’t become the best friends in the world, but you kind of mentored me anyway.
“One thing I have learned over the last 10 years is, Gene taught me this is a fast-moving train and to jump on and hold on, and it’s hard to hold on, and you’re right. And it takes a toll on you personally and your family, so this is one of the things I can do to say I appreciate you and your family.
“Here’s the thing we’ll never see again in this county,” Long added. “For 57 years, there was a Pope that sat in this chair, all the way back to 1920 when his grandfather was Sheriff and served 16 years, and then his dad was Sheriff for 21 years, his mom was appointed Sheriff, and then 20 years later he was appointed Sheriff and served for 20 years. So my hat is off to you and your family for the sacrifices you made. It is so easy for the people in the community not to pay attention to that.”
Several people spoke at the ceremony, including retired district attorney and judge E. Byron Smith.
“I’ve never met a better Sheriff and never had a better friend than Sheriff Gene Pope,” said Smith. “Of all the counties I had, all the Sheriffs I had, this county as run by the Sheriff’s Office had better handling courts than any other. And that is so important. I always felt safe, and everybody in Butts County who knew the Sheriff felt safe, too. I congratulate you and I love you.”
Retired coroner Ralph Wilson recalled coming to Butts County in 1997 and meeting Pope and starting a friendship that remains today. Wilson said Pope dedicated his life to law enforcement.
“He always talked about wanting to be Sheriff and that day came, and he did a great job,” said Wilson. “This is a great day. It is something I know he and his family will never forget. They deserve this honor, going back to Gene, to your grandfather, your father, your mother. This is a great honor and I’m proud to be a part of it.”
Mike Collins, owner of Collins Trucking in Jackson and a candidate for U.S. House District 10, noted that Butts County is a small, tightly knit community where everyone knows each other. He congratulated Pope and said the honor is well deserved.
Burt Jones, founder of Jp Capital & Insurance in Jackson and a candidate for Georgia Lieutenant Governor, said his family and the Popes have a long history together.
“I think the world of Sheriff Pope,” he said. “You can’t go to very many places and have three generations of people who have served their community as well as the Popes did, but what I like about this day more than anything, Gene, is that you’re here. It’s not often we get to celebrate somebody while they’re still with us.
“I can remember my grandfather, who was born in 1908, talking about your grandfather being Sheriff back in the 1920’s and 30s. I also had an uncle, Russell Crumbley, that was your daddy’s Chief Deputy in the old jail.
“It is a small community and the Pope family has been around here a long time and has served the community well. I think it is awesome, Sheriff Long, that you have decided to do this, and I think it shows the respect that you and your family have earned in this community, and I just want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for your great service and for being a good friend.”
Deputy County Manager Michael Brewer, who served as the director of the 911 center when Pope was Sheriff, said he learned two things from Gene Popel
“The first was how to drive,” he said. “Anyone who has ever ridden in a car driven by me knows where it came from. I learned a few tricks on how to drive.
“The other thing I learned from him was what a great mentor he can be and what a great role model he can be. It was always nice when I was next door in the 911 center and I needed someone to talk to that Gene was always right around the corner.
“I’ve always appreciated your friendship and I’ve always known the deep love that you and your family have had for Butts County, even back to my grandfather, who was good friends with your grandfather,” said Brewer. “I know this honor is well-deserved.”
Before unveiling the sign, Long told Pope’s children, Daniel and Kimberly, that the honor is as much theirs as it is for their father, grandparents and great grandfather.
“The reason I say that is I know the sacrifices you made growing up with him serving in this role and the challenges you faced,” said Long.
After the sign was unveiled, Gene Pope thanked Long for the honor and everyone for attending and taking part.
“It’s been a wonderful career,” he said. “When I first took office in 1993, I walked into the old jail, and I remember living there for 13 years as a child, watching the inmates upstairs and sometimes wandering around downstairs.
“The judge said times have changed and they have, a lot. Crime is still crime, people are still bad, the population is going up, so you have more people doing the same stupid things. But to do this job today takes a hard-headed, tenacious person. It wasn’t easy in the old days, it was just different. The public had a better respect for law enforcement than they do today… For those that do the job today and those that used to do the job, thank you so much. It takes a special person. God bless you.”
