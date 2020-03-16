To minimize exposure to staff and inmates at the Butts County Jail, all inmate visitation is cancelled until further notice, according to Sheriff Gary Long.
New inmates that can't post bond immediately will be separated from the current population until they have been interviewed by the medical staff and medically cleared for general population.
"I know this creates hardship for your loved ones, but it is my job to protect the inmates in my custody," Long said in a Facebook post. "If the virus hits the jail, financially and logistically it will cost the tax payers enormous amounts. I'd rather implement safety precautions in an attempt to prevent an outbreak."
Any inmate needing to retrieve their money, should call Amanda Nix at 770-775-8246 ext. 260 to have their money mailed to them. The Sheriff's Office will not be releasing money through the office until further notice.
This week non-essential personnel will not be at the office. Deputies will be patrolling as normal. If you need a report and the incident does not need a deputy's immediate presence, your report can be done over the phone by calling 770-775-8216.
If you are a senior - the most vulnerable to this virus - and need assistance with essentials, to reduce the risk of exposure, please contact our office at 770-775-8216.
It has also been brought to the Sheriff's attention that calls are being made to seniors, asking if they had "received their coronavirus supplies". When told no, they ask for their Medicaid number and other personal information to "confirm" identity.
This is a scam! Medicaid is not sending out coronavirus supplies! Please to not release any personal information.
