Ulysses and Jill Reyes will open AR7 Soccer in Jackson in late February. Reyes is transforming the former Quality Products building into an indoor soccer training facility. Reyes (right) is shown with Jeff and Tina Loftin, owners of the building.

 Photo by Sharon Dowdy Cruse

JACKSON — Local soccer coach Ulysses Reyes is turning his love of soccer and his love of children into a business. Reyes will open AR7 Soccer, an indoor soccer training facility, in Jackson in late February.

Reyes is renting the former Quality Products Inc. building on Sherrill Avnue from Jeff and Tina Loftin. Owner of Yah Contracting, Reyes is renovating the building himself and designing it with both players and parents in mind.

