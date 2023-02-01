JACKSON — Local soccer coach Ulysses Reyes is turning his love of soccer and his love of children into a business. Reyes will open AR7 Soccer, an indoor soccer training facility, in Jackson in late February.
Reyes is renting the former Quality Products Inc. building on Sherrill Avnue from Jeff and Tina Loftin. Owner of Yah Contracting, Reyes is renovating the building himself and designing it with both players and parents in mind.
The facility will offer one-on-one soccer training and group soccer training on two indoor turf fields, complete with goals and floor-to-ceiling nets. There will also be an adult waiting area.
“We will train children, 5 through 14, from 3 to 8 p.m. Then 8 to 10 p.m. will be set aside as adult free time,” he said.
Although Reyes is not a soccer player, he is a coach and his family has always been involved in the game.
AR7 Soccer is named in honor and memory of Reyes and his wife Jill’s son Aaron who was killed in an accidental shooting in 2004. Aaron played soccer for Henderson Middle School. The school retired his number, 7, and later took it out of retirement when Reyes’ son Aiden joined the team. Reyes’ daughters Alexis and Alaina also played soccer.
Reyes has coached soccer for more than 12 years, first through the Butts County Recreation Department and later for three years at Skipstone Academy in Griffin.
“I wanted to create something more for Jackson. My son and daughter had to go to Griffin to play club ball,” he said. “When recruiting players, coaches look closer at club teams than rec teams.”
Reyes said the facility will focus on teaching players but will also allow teams to come in and use the facility for training.
“We will have a couple of people on hand to help train,” he said. “And, Ryan McClendon has agreed to come back and provide training on occasion.”
McClendon, who now lives in the Savannah area, is a former Jackson High School soccer standout and played soccer on the Wolf Pack adult soccer team through the Butts County Recreation Department.
The Loftins are happy to see Reyes use their family building as a facility geared toward families and recreation.
“Tina and I were both coaches with the rec department for 10 years so we think this is a perfect fit,” said Jeff Loftin, who worked in the building for 35 years. “Beginning in 1974, we manufactured alternators here until competition from China forced us to close.”