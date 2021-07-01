After the pandemic forced the cancellation of the Indian Springs Holiness Camp Meeting last year, the annual gathering, which has happened each summer since 1890, returns to Flovilla from July 8 beginning at 8 a.m. to July 18 ending at 5 p.m. at the camp, located at 1518 Hwy. 42 South in Flovilla, just north of Indian Springs State Park.
Indian Springs Holiness Camp Meeting has faithfully proclaimed the Wesleyan-Arminian tradition of Biblical holiness, as taught by John Wesley and the early Methodists. Indian Springs is independent and non-denominational. Worship services combine the best of old-time camp meeting singing with powerful preaching from the leading evangelists and Bible teachers of he day. It is the flagship campground for the holiness movement in the South and is the largest camp within the state of Georgia.
The camp welcomes everyone, regardless of denominational affiliation, who seeks to experience the fullness of God’s grace and to grow in spiritual maturity.
The evangelists this year are Dr. Gary Henecke, Dr. Stan Key, and Dr. Nelson Perdue. Bible Teacher will be Dr. John Oswalt and Music director is Rev. Scott McPherson.
Each day Dr. Oswalt will have Bible Study at 9:30 a.m. Services are held three times a day in the tabernacle, at 11 a.m., 3 p.m., and 7 p.m., with the evangelists rotating each day.
Camp Meeting has something for all ages, from Nursery through Adults:
• Nursery
Crib babies and toddlers can be dropped off 15 minutes prior to service and picked up no later than 15 minutes after the close of each service at the Folds Nursery.
4-5-year-olds will have Back Porch Bible Story Hour each day from 9:30-10:30 a.m.
Nursery and Back Porch Ministry leaders are Nicole Pavey Butler and her team.
• Children’s Ministry
Children may be dropped off 30 minutes before services and picked up no later than 30 minutes after services at the Glenn Tabernacle.
1st-5th Grades will have morning ministry from 9:30 a.m. to noon, and afternoon recreation from 3-5 p.m.
Children’s Ministry Leaders are Preston and Rhonie White and team.
• Tweens Ministry
6th-9th grades will meet 9:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., have afternoon recreation from 2:30-4 p.m., and evening hangout from 8:45-10 p.m. at the Tweens Tabernacle.
Tweens Ministry Leaders are Logan and Sadie Stoltman with Aaron and Kari Kline and team.
• Youth Ministry
9th Grade - College will meet 10-11:45 a.m., have afternoon recreation from 2-4:30 p.m., and evening services at 7 p.m. at the Youth Tabernacle.
Youth Ministry Evangelists are Chris Emery and Charlie Marquis, Worship Leader is Matt Spinks, and Recreation Leaders are Asbury University.
Young Adult Ministry: “The Bridge”
Young adults will meet 8-10 a.m., have afternoon recreation around 3:30 p.m. at the lake, and will fellowship after the evening service.
For more information on camp meeting, call the Business Office at 770-775-3949.
