IndianSpringsWater.jpg

The dome covering the artesian well at Indian Springs State Park was vandalized sometime around Thanksgiving. Park officials are working to replace the covering.

 Special Photo

The artesian well at Indian Springs State Park is closed to the public until the protective dome that covers the well can be replaced. Damaged by vandals some time before Thanksgiving, the dome protects the well from contaminants, a park official said.

The Indian Springs State Park spring house will remain closed until a new custom dome can be built. Park officials are working on a temporary solution while a new, custom cover is crafted.

Recommended for you

Tags