The artesian well at Indian Springs State Park is closed to the public until the protective dome that covers the well can be replaced. Damaged by vandals some time before Thanksgiving, the dome protects the well from contaminants, a park official said.
The Indian Springs State Park spring house will remain closed until a new custom dome can be built. Park officials are working on a temporary solution while a new, custom cover is crafted.
According to the park website, Creek Indians collected the spring water for its healing qualities. The stone spring house was built by the Civilian Conservation Corps during the Great Depression.
Of late, on any given day, people could be seen filling multiple containers with the water, even using wagons to carry their supply back to their vehicle. A quick poll of the visitors would tell the tales of those who believe the water cures arthritis, diabetes and other medical issues. On one visit, the visitors polled had driven from north Georgia and Alabama to get their supply of the water.
Stay updated on the progress at the well by following Indian Springs State Park on social media or check their website.