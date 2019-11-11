Voters in Jackson and Flovilla last week decided to retain several incumbents in city council elections.
Jackson City Councilman Don Cook fended off a challenge from former city fire department captain David Dunn for the District 4 seat. Cook received 173 votes to Dunn's 18, according to results released Nov. 5.
Jackson District 1 Jackson City Councilman Theodore Patterson and District 5 Councilwoman Beth S. Weaver were uncontested in their bids for re-election and will return for new four-year terms beginning in January.
"I appreciate the great support I had," Cook said of his victory. "To all my voters and supporters: We just want to continue to do what we've been doing and we want to see more progress in the city of Jackson in the next four years."
In Flovilla, Mayor Beth Burns Ogletree fended off a challenge for re-election by former mayor Harvey Norris. Ogletree received 93 votes to Norris' 76.
"I would like to thank the voters for getting out and voting for me to serve another four years as mayor," Ogletree said.
Candidates Lillian Cowell, John Burdin and Jacqueline Grier qualified in August to run for a two-year term to fill the seat vacated in April by the resignation of Chadrick Morgan. Grier topped her opponents with 81 votes to take the seat, according to uncertified results. Cowell received 48 votes and Burdin received 35.
James C. Hosford, Willie Morgan and David Smith were vying in a three-way race for two seats on the council, with the top two vote-getters winning four-year terms. Hosford and Willie Morgan, the incumbents, won. Hosford received 85 votes and Willie Morgan received 98. Smith received 40.