Butts County saw another jump in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases last week. As of the Department of Public Health (DPH) report on Aug. 31, Butts County had an increase of 31 confirmed cases to bring its total to 566.
Among those cases are Butts County Commission Chairman Ken Rivers and his wife Monique. Rivers posted on his Facebook page that after they went on vacation the previous week, they were both tested for COVID-19 out of caution, and the tests were negative. Later in the week, both began feeling ill and had more tests done. They both tested positive and are now in quarantine.
On a positive note for Butts County, the number of deaths in the county remains at 40, with no increases during the past two weeks.
Governor Brian Kemp approved an executive order two weeks ago allowing local governments to mandate masks on public property. While Jackson closed its buildings to the public several weeks ago following several city employees being confirmed to have COVID-19, Mayor Kay Pippin told the city council on Aug. 18 she has no plans to recommend a mask ordinance unless the county also institutes one.
“Now that the governor has allowed us to pass ordinances regarding masks, we were asked if we were going to do that,” Pippin said. “My response was I’m not going to recommend it unless the county is in agreement that we’re going to do it together. Because I think it is going to be impossible to police the wearing of masks anyway, but I think it makes it even harder if we’re requiring it and the county is not.”
Regardless, Pippin said residents need to follow the three W’s: “Wearing masks, Watching our distance, and Washing our hands. We’re doing that with our city employees,” she said. “We push it every day with city employees, and we’ve had some push back from it. But the reality is we’re trying to keep everybody healthy and keep a handle on the situation.”
Statewide as of Aug. 31, DPH reported the state had a total of 170,471 confirmed cases of COVID-19, up 14,218 cases from Aug. 24. Cases continues to drop on a weekly basis from the highs set in July, but still remain well above the weekly rates from April and May,
Deaths in the state have increased to 5,632 an increase of 476 deaths since last week’s report.
As of 3 p.m. on Aug 31, in the eight-county area surrounding Butts County, there have been a total of 10,025 confirmed cases, and 294 deaths:
♦ Henry: 4,417 confirmed, 78 deaths
♦ Newton: 2,306 confirmed, 61 deaths
♦ Spalding: 1,172 confirmed, 50 deaths
♦ Monroe: 594 confirmed, 41 deaths
♦ Butts: 566 confirmed, 40 deaths
♦ Jones: 452 confirmed, 5 deaths
♦ Lamar: 323 confirmed, 16 deaths
♦ Jasper: 195 confirmed, 3 deaths
COVID-19 testing sites
Georgia has opened a mega-testing site which has the capacity to test 5,000 people a day at 1800 Sullivan Road in College Park. Hours of operation are Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. from Aug. 10 through Sept. 11. Testing is available to all Georgians regardless of symptoms, however appointments and online registrations are recommended.
To register online and to make an appointment go to https://www.doineedacovid19test.com/ There is no charge for testing.
Locally, the Butts County Medical Center, 176 Lyons Street, will be offering COVID-19 drive-through testing every Tuesday and Wednesday through the rest of August, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Testing is done on a first come, first served basis.
The Butts County Health Department, 463 Ernest Biles Drive, is also offering COVID-19 drive-through testing every Thursday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. until further notice. Pre-registration is strongly advised. Please visit covid19.dph.ga.gov to make an appointment.
The Georgia Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 report comes out every day at 3 p.m., and the Department of Community Health’s daily report on nursing homes can also be found on their website. The link is https://bit.ly/3900peT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.