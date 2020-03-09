After seven non-region soccer games to prepare themselves for the Region 4-AAA portion of their schedule, the Lady Devils began the games that count with a split.
It started with an impressive 5-1 victory on the road at Rutland on Mar. 2.
But few opponents on Jackson's schedule let a team know where it stands quite like Pike County does. Even though the Lady Devils lost their second region game Friday night, falling 5-0, it represented progress of a sort.
In seasons past, the Lady Devils have fared far worse in their games against their Zebulon rivals. Take 2019 and 2017, for example. In both those seasons, they suffered 10-0 mercy-rule defeats. In between, in 2018, they lost 8-1.
So, after three seasons of being outscored — for those not mathematically inclined — by an aggregate score of 28-1, holding Pike to five goals and extending the Lady Pirates to the full term of the game means Jackson is showing improvement under new coach Clyde Newman.
The Lady Devils have a record of 5-3-1.
Red Devils
The Red Devils are also proving they can compete with anybody in the region, which Rutland found out on Mar. 2. The Red Devils opened their region schedule with a 4-2 victory against their Macon rivals.
But the boys had just as tough a time as the girls with Pike County Friday night. The Red Devils had been outscored by a combined 25-0 in the three previous meetings, but appeared to have a legitimate shot at registering an attention-getting upset.
Nevertheless, the Red Devils came up just short in a 2-1 defeat. Coach Michael Smith has lauded his team's defense as a source of strength, and that was apparent in their showdown with the Pirates.
Through nine games, the Red Devils are 5-4.
Both the girls and boys teams were scheduled for a non-region interlude against Alcovy Tuesday before returning to region play. Jackson is set to pay a visit to Kendrick down in Columbus on Mar. 13 before returning home to play host to Peach County on Mar. 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.