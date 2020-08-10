Between an umpire diagnosed with COVID-19 right before a game, and passing storms filled with thunder and lightning, the Jackson Lady Devils softball team managed to get three of four scheduled games in last week. Unfortunately, the Lady Devils came up on the losing end of all three.
Jackson started the season on Thursday at Putnam County in Eatonton. The JV Lady Devils made quick work of their Lady Eagle counterparts, winning in three innings by a 17-0 score.
The varsity Lady Devils were on track to do the same, ahead 6-0 in the third inning, but an oncoming storm took away their win by cancelling the rest of the game.
Jackson played three non-region games on neutral fields Friday and Saturday. Friday they were at Lamar County to take on McIntosh.
The game was delayed about 10 minutes after it was discovered that the field umpire who was supposed to be there was instead in the hospital with COVID-19. Another umpire was called and with the knowledge he was on the way, the game started with just the plate umpire. The emergency umpire arrived midway through the 1st inning.
Jackson pitcher Lexi Hensley and her McIntosh counterpart, accompanied by good defense, made it tough for batters to get on base for most of the game. Two walks and a single scored the first run for McIntosh in the bottom of the third.
The Lady Devils tied the game up in the top of the fourth. Chelsey Gotel drew a walk, then safely stole second as the shortstop couldn’t handle the throw from home.
Emily Hyson was at the plate and squared to bunt as Gotel took off for third. Hyson pulled back and the catcher’s thrown to third was wild and rolled into left field, with Gotel coming home to score.
Thunder and lightning made an appearance in the distance in the top of the fifth inning and the game was put on hold for 30 minutes until it was determined the storm was headed away.
The game remained tied until the bottom of the sixth inning. Two singles and a pop up that fell uncaught between three players in short right center plated the go ahead run. Another pop up to short left was caught by a diving Shamaria Dupree at short, but another run scored. After another single and bad throw completed the damage, with two more runners crossing the plate, giving the Lady Chiefs a 5-1 lead they would not give up.
Saturday the Lady Devils played a double-header in Pike County, taking on the Academy of Classical Education (ACE), and Stratford Academy, both from Macon. Jackson took an early lead against ACE, but fell late and lost 5-4. Stratford Academy also defeated them, 9-5.
Jackson hosts Strong Rock Tuesday evening for their only game this week. They travel to Cordele on Tuesday, Aug. 18, to take on Crisp County, and host Pike County on Thursday, Aug. 20.
