Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Rockdale, Henry, Butts, northern Jasper and Newton Counties through 1115 PM EDT... At 1043 PM EDT, a line of strong thunderstorms was along a line extending from Lovejoy to Ola to near Turtle Cove, and moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...40 to 50 mph wind, pea sized hail and frequent cloud to ground lightning. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... McDonough, Conyers, Covington, Jackson, Stockbridge, Hampton, Lovejoy, Locust Grove, Oxford, Porterdale, Newborn, Flovilla, Mansfield, Jenkinsburg, Stewart, Lake Spivey, Blacksville, Turtle Cove, Ola and Worthville. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH