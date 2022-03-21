A traffic stop on Interstate 75 south Monday morning by the Butt County Sheriff’s Office ICE Unit netted 300 pounds of marijuana with an estimated street value of between $1.2-$1.5 million and two arrests.
Dep. Marcus Moultrie of the ICE (Interstate Crime Enforcement) Unit spotted a rental van traveling south on I-75. He said the driver allegedly failing to stay in one lane multiple times and impeding the flow of traffic and initiated a traffic stop at mile marker 202, just north of the Ga. Hwy. 36 exit, about 9:13 a.m. Monday morning.
There was a 72-year-old male driver from Philadelphia, Penn., and a 27-year-old male passenger from Michigan in the van. The driver allegedly told Moultrie they were moving blankets and going to see a friend in Florida for a few days.
Moultrie said he could smell a overwhelmingly strong odor of marijuana when he walked up to the van. He said the side and rear windows of the van were covered in black plastic and cardboard.
After asking the driver a few questions, he said he asked how much marijuana was in the vehicle. When the driver didn’t answer, Moultrie told him from the smell he had probable cause to search the van.
Sgt. Brandon McGaha and Dep. Hunter Vaughn arrived to assist, and they removed the driver and passenger from the van and placed them in handcuff. McGaha asked the driver if there was over 100 pounds of marijuana in the van, and the driver allegedly indicated there was.
A search of the van found 257 shrink-wrapped plastic bags containing hydroponically-grown marijuana in one and two-pound bags in the cargo area.
The driver and passenger, whose names have not yet been released, are facing multiple drug charges.
Sheriff Gary Long said the marijuana will be transported to the GBI crime lab in Decatur for testing and weighing. It will then be shipped back to the Sheriff’s Office, where it will be held until the two men go to trial, after which it will be destroyed in an incinerator.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.