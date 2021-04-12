The Georgia State Patrol continues to investigate an accident involving a vehicle and two motorcycles on I-75 South Sunday afternoon that shut down the expressway at mile marker 207 near the Butts/Spalding County line while one rider was transported by air ambulance to a local hospital.
According to the State Patrol, the preliminary investigation indicates a vehicle traveling south on I-75 changed lanes and struck the two bikers. One biker was airlifted with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.
According to a Facebook post by the Butts County Fire Chief Mike Wilson, they initially responded to an automatic aid call from Spalding County Fire and EMS on I-75 South in the area of mile marker 207, about two miles north of Ga. Highway 16. The accident was determined to be in Butts County.
I-75 South was shut down for a short period of time while an AirEvac helicopter landed on the roadway to transport one patient to a local trauma center.
Wilson noted that while wrecker crews removed the vehicles and debris, state troops stopped and talked to several drivers who attempted to travel in the emergency lane to bypass the emergency vehicles and traffic.
"Please remember when public safety shuts down any roadway we perform this function for everyones' safety," Wilson said. "Never attempt to drive around public safety units that are in the roadway rendering emergency aid."
