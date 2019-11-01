As part of the project to resurface 13 miles of Interstate 75 in Henry, Butts and Spalding counties, crews will install reflective pavement markers along the southbound and northbound lanes from the Ga. 155 interchange in Henry County to the Ga. 36 interchange in Butts County in overnight shifts starting Saturday night, Nov. 2.
The Georgia Department of Transportation said the shifts will run — weather permitting — from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly until this part of the project is complete, which should be by Saturday morning, Nov. 10, at 6 a.m.
The crews will travel up and down the lanes as they permanently place the markers. A rolling lane closure will be in effect around the work zone as it moves along the interstate, the DOT said.
Drivers should be aware that the lane closure could be in either the southbound or northbound lanes, and they should moderate their speeds in the area and watch for signage and equipment alerting them to the possibility of the crew working ahead of them. All motorists should drive through the work zone carefully, paying special attention to the workers and their equipment.