While the project to resurface 13 miles of Interstate 75 from the Ga. 155 interchange at exit 216 to the Ga. 36/Barnesville-Jackson interchange at exit 201 officially started two weeks ago, until now the work has been occurring only in the southbound lanes. Starting this Monday night, July 8, the Department of Transportation said, a separate construction team was to begin working on the northbound lanes as well.
The project will progress in both directions concurrently until its completion.
Throughout the project (unless scheduled and announced in advance), the weekday shifts of both teams may go from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. the following mornings, and the weekend shifts (Friday and Saturday nights) may go from 8 p.m. to 9 a.m. the following mornings.
During the overnight shifts, two-mile long lane closures will be in effect surrounding the work zones in both northbound and southbound lanes, and they will move along the interstate as the crews progress, the DOT said. Motorists should expect delays and are urged to be alert to signage posted in advance of the closures as well as the orange and white barrels that will maneuver traffic into the remaining open lanes.
Drivers should slow their speeds and be alert to the crews and their equipment while driving through the work zones.
The entire project is expected to be completed in the winter of 2019.