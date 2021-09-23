A disagreement between a land owner and the Georgia Department of Transportation on property needed for the new Hwy. 36 Connector from Third Street to Brownlee Road is causing a delay in Phase II of The Creeks Recreational Trail System.
The Hwy. 36 Connector is planned to reduce truck traffic and congestion on the square in Jackson by linking Hwy. 36 at Brownlee Road through to Covington Street at Third Street. The proposed roadway consists of two 12-foot lanes, one in each direction. The total project length is approximately 0.6 miles long. It would include a nine-month road closure and detour at College and Hancock streets.
The city of Jackson opened Phase I of The Creeks Recreational Trail System on June 5, with the 10.75 miles of trails extending from the Brownlee Road Trailhead adjacent to Jackson Elementary School, across Dauset Trails, and into Indian Springs State Park. The trail was funded by a $200,000 Recreational Trails Program Grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.
Phase II of the trail system would extend the trail further into the city, using existing sewer right-of-ways owned by Jackson and crossing the property of the land owner. Mayor Kay Pippin said she has been in conversation with representatives of the family that owns the property, but said the family is not willing to work with the city until they resolve their dispute with GDOT on what the family believes is an inadequate offer from GDOT for a portion of the property which would be used to build the Hwy. 36 Connector.
Pippin said Jackson had hoped to be able to apply for another grant in the 2022 Recreation Trails Grant Program, but the deadline is in October, and it now appears that the land owner and GDOT will not have worked out their differences by then. It could be another two years before the grant program becomes available again.
Meanwhile, Phase I of The Creeks Trail System has been enjoyed by more than 1,600 visitors from opening day to Sept. 1!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.