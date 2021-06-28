DSC_2004.JPG
Jackson firefighters hose down the engine compartment of a Dodge Ram that smashed into the back of a landscaping trailer on Hwy. 16 East at Brookwood Ave.

 Staff Photo: Larry Stanfod

Georgia Highway 16 was blocked at Brookwood Ave. following an accident Monday evening. A Dodge Ram pickup truck traveling east rammed into the back of a landscaping trailer being towed by another truck just west of Old Griffin Road. The collision caused a fire in the engine compartment of the Dodge. The driver of the Dodge was pulled from the truck by other drivers and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Georgia State Patrol is on the scene and handling the accident investigation.

Jackson police and fire also responded to an overturned vehicle at 8th and 3rd streets a short time later. The driver was not injured seriously.

