Hutchinson Traylor Insurance — formerly Carmichael Insurance — has been selected by the Independent Insurance Agents and Brokers of America and Raegan Consulting as a “Best Practices Agency” for 2019, the agency said Oct. 9.
Out of approximately 40,000 agencies nationwide, there were 1,367 agencies nominated and 267 selected. The criteria for nomination included financial strength, technological capabilities, carrier reputation, quality of personnel, and outstanding customer retention among many other variables, the agency said. Hutchinson Traylor has held “Best Practices Agency” status for the last five consecutive years.
“We’re honored to have been recognized again as an industry leader and we recognize that it’s a direct testament to our talented staff. It’s their focus on integrity and teamwork, expert knowledge within the industry, and the value and attention they bring to our clients that has earned us this recognition as an industry leader,” said Wesley Smith, principal and president of Hutchinson Traylor.
The Best Practices Study was initiated by the Independent Insurance Agents and Brokers of America in 1993 as the foundation for efforts to improve agency performance. The annual survey and study of independent insurance agencies documents the business practices of the highest performing agencies and urges others to adopt similar practices, Hutchinson Traylor said.
Hutchinson Traylor is a privately owned, full service independent insurance agency established over 100 years ago. HT employs a team of more than 85 insurance professionals across six Georgia locations.