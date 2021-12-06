After being cancelled last year due to the pandemic, the 24th annual Jackson Christmas Parade, sponsored by the Butts County Chamber of Commerce, came back stronger than ever, with hundreds of people lining Third Street to watch the parade, one of the longest in recent history.
According to Chamber executive director Lisa Durden, there were 10 professional floats in the parade, along with more than 100 participants. The Butts County School System has the most parade entries, with the Jackson High School Red Regiment Band, the Jackson High NROTC unit, the Jackson Lady Devils softball team, the Jackson High cheerleaders, Henderson Middle School band and chorus, and Stark Elementary School chorus taking part. The Eagle’s Landing High School NJROTC unit also came down from McDonough to take part in the parade.
Football teams and cheerleaders from the Butts County Leisure Services were also in the parade, along with Rec Force Gymnastics. Many different businesses, churches and organizations also took part.
While Santa Claus was the main Christmas character everyone wanted to see, and came at the end of the parade on the city of Jackson float that also featured outgoing mayor Kay Pippin and mayor-elect Carlos Duffey, the Grinch did his best to steal the limelight, showing up four different times during the parade.
