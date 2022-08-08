Hundreds turned out Saturday for the second annual Butts Aglow hot air balloon event presented by the Butts County Chamber of Commerce. Although impending bad weather limited the balloon launch to one craft, attendees enjoyed food and crafts vendors, games and music provided by the band Contagious. Sponsors for the event, held at The Rivers Ranch Inc. on Ga. Highway 42, were United Bank, Park Avenue BP, May & Carter Oil Co., Harold’s Propane, Westbury Care of Jackson, GleamPro, Rental Solutions, AWI Inc. and Wellstar-Sylvan Grove.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.