Hundreds turned out Saturday for the second annual Butts Aglow hot air balloon event presented by the Butts County Chamber of Commerce. Although impending bad weather limited the balloon launch to one craft, attendees enjoyed food and crafts vendors, games and music provided by the band Contagious. Sponsors for the event, held at The Rivers Ranch Inc. on Ga. Highway 42, were United Bank, Park Avenue BP, May & Carter Oil Co., Harold’s Propane, Westbury Care of Jackson, GleamPro, Rental Solutions, AWI Inc. and Wellstar-Sylvan Grove.
Hundreds turn out for second annual Butts Aglow
Hundreds turn out for second annual Butts Aglow
