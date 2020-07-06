Hundreds of people lined up in their cars along Ernest Biles Drive Friday morning, July 3, as the Outrageous Love Foundation, Inc. and People Help Exchange, Inc. held Community drive-through food giveaway at the Butts County Parks and Recreation Department.
More than a tractor-trailer load of groceries and supplies were donated for the effort, and volunteers filled the back seats and trunks of the vehicles with everything the families needed.
Outrageous Love is a non-profit organization formed by retired Army veteran Cassandra Eusery to provide support and assistance for military veterans. Eusery said while her main focus is assisting fellow veterans, during this time of economic hardship brought on by COVID-19, Outrageous Love wants to serve all in need in the community.
"This all came in support and sponsor of People Help Exchange," Eusery said. "I was contacted in reference to a food giveaway. We wanted all families to be served. During the pandemic and the chaos, we wanted to be able to serve the community. We're here to serve everyone in the community, whether they are in need or not. Food can go a long way in every household.
"Now we're here and the community really came out to help. We have donations from the Sheriff's Office, Sam's Club, Home Depot, and several other community organizations that came together and made this happen."
Georgia Food & Resource Center (GFRC) of Hampton brought a tractor-trailer loaded with groceries for the giveaway. GFRC is a non-profit, charitable, hunger and disaster relief organization that was formed to aid communities in need, providing them with food and other resources.
Everyone who came out to help was a volunteer, including the board members of Outrageous Love, the People Help Exchange, and NJROTC cadets from Jackson High School.
The food giveaway was open to everyone. Eusery said their goal was to serve as many people in Butts County as they could.
"We're looking to serve 200-300 families," she said. "We don't want to leave anyone behind. If people are in need, we want to know."
Outrageous Love is housed at the Life Enrichment Team office at 151 N. Mimosa Lane in Jackson. Call 678-973-75584 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.