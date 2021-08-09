For a little while Saturday evening it looked like the first annual Butts Aglow fund raiser at The Rivers Ranch for the Butts County Chamber of Commerce would be a wash out as rain fell, causing attendees to shelter inside or under umbrellas, and the band Contagious to cover its equipment in plastic. But then the rain stopped, the skies cleared, the sun came out, and Butts Aglow became a success as everyone enjoyed the music, the food, and the balloon glow when dusk fell.
“We are very happy with the way Butts Aglow turned out,” said chamber executive director Lisa Durden. “Despite the early rain, everyone seemed to have a great time.”
An estimated 1,500 people turned out for the event, some sitting at reserved tables while others brought lawn chairs. Several food trucks provided nourishment, vendors were set up inside and out, and there was an area with inflatable slides, a climbing wall, and games for children to play.
Six hot air balloon pilots brought their balloons for the glow. They were Peter Griswold of Peachtree City, who helped the chamber organize the pilots for the balloon glow, Dave Sullivan of Fayetteville with his balloon Amaluna, Steve Turner of Atlanta with his balloon Diamond Aire, Kat and Dale Pattyn of Atlanta with their balloon Hyggelig, Ben Drennan of Cordele with his balloon Seasons, and Thomas McBroom of Senoia.
(0) comments
