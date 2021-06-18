The Henderson School Alumni Association Trust (HSAAT) took a giant and jubilant step forward on Dec. 17, 2019 by becoming the owner of the Henderson School property. They took another big step on June 17, 2021 by achieving two major goals: receiving their largest donation to date, $10,000 from Jones Petroleum, and surpassing the $100,000 fund raising mark by raising $103,000.
In 2019, Bill Jones, CEO of Jones Petroleum, told HSAAT that if they could raise $90,000, he would provide the final $10,000 to reach $100,000. With that incentive, HSAAT raised $93,000, even with a pandemic going on, and Jones signed the check for his portion on Thursday.
The Henderson School property at 181 N. Mulberry St. in Jackson includes two classroom buildings of about 76,000 square feet combined and a 13,000-square-foot gymnasium. The ultimate goal for the 20-acre campus is for it to become the home of the Boys and Girls Club of Butts County, and also to become a community workforce development center.
Jones said he decided to make the donation for two reasons.
"First, from the standpoint of the value it should represent to the community," Jones said. " And I have an allegiance to the people involved. This is good for the community and this guy (HSAAT President and Chairman Rev. Charlie Barlow) and I go way back and we know what it means to the community.”
Barlow thanked Jones and everyone who has donated.
“Let's celebrate success and give God all the praise," Barlow said. "God stepped in as He said He would. Thanks to the dedicated HSAAT Board and finance committee members and each and every contributor from the community and organizations.”
But the fund raising efforts aren't stopping now. HSAAT has set a new short-term goal of raising the second $100,000 needed by December.
The funds being raised will be used to meet both short and long-term expenses in regards to the Henderson School property and the Boys and Girls Club such as:
• Operating expenses (insurance, utilities, supplies, property taxes, etc.) to maintain the property.
• Preparing the properties for the Boys & Girls Club.
• Removal of asbestos from the classroom buildings.
• Restore the properties to be useable (gym, athletic fields, auditorium, classrooms, office space, etc.).
Barlow HSAAT depends on the generous donations provided by supporters like Jones.
"In our efforts to restore the historic Henderson High and Elementary School properties as a thriving, fully operational community and workforce development center for the Butts community, HSAAT is depending on your kindness, prayers and generous financial support in meeting its long and short term obligations and achieving the vision for 'children and family wellbeing.'"
There are a variety of ways individuals and businesses can contribute to HSAAT. For more information, contact Barlow at 404-754-3073 or email hendersonrepurpose@gmail.com. Donations can be made payable to Henderson School Alumni Association Trust or HSAAT, P.O. Box 1607, Jackson, GA 30233. HSAAT is a non-profit, 501(c)3 under the American Endowment Foundation (AEF) (EIN-34-174398).
