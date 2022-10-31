The Henderson School Alumni Association Trust recently honored Larry Stanford, former editor of the Jackson Progress-Argus and 79 others for their support of the Henderson Project.
According to HSAAT, Stanford was honored due to his efforts to get the word out to the community about the project. The organization also honored Don Earnhart of WJGA radio for helping to keep the community informed.
HSAAT has more than 150 donors who helped to accomplish two major goals set in 2018 to: Raise the first $100,000; and acquire the Henderson Property, both of which have been accomplished.
The HSAAT donors and supporters were also honored for accelerating to achieve the results.
Rev. Charlie Barlow, Sr., HSAAT president and board chair, told donors and supporters they had helped HSAAT establish credibility and trust both within the organization and with the Butts Community by:
♦ Taking Responsibility for Results- Raised $100,000-plus and acquired the Henderson property for less than $100,000;
♦ Expecting to Win- with positive self-expectancy, confidence, optimism, and faith;
♦ Finishing Strong- When the going was tough, they lifted up the pace to finish and finished strong.
The following groups were honored:
HSAAT Donor Appreciation #2 Planning Committee
Betty Thurman
Linda Bradford
Dorothy Adams
Beverly Huckabee
Rev. Charlie Barlow Sr.
HSAAT Ambassadors, donor members and general contributors:
$1-$149 and those who attended meetings provided significant in-kind services:
Larry Stanford, Jackson Progress-Argus
Don Earnheart, WJGA RADIO
Tametha Sheppard BCSS Ssuperintendent office assistant
Barry Flanagan, Terror Mills Haunted House
Lisa Durden, Jackson- Butts Chamber of Commerce
Virginia Head
K. Mann
Valena Cheek
Richard Myricks
Sherry Frye
Marcus Head
Hal Kaplan
Bronze Grier
Raymond Hendricks
Timothy Hightower
Otis and Nell Roberts
Charlie Fish
Dr. David Jenkins
Darwin Thurman
Norma Kline
James Jake Andrews AH&P Engineering
Dennis Scott
Celestine Strickland
Mary Thurman
Charadon Smith
Huddle House
Latara Miller
Youth Development
Carrisma McKibben Lucas
Rev. Eldrin Bell
Edward Smith Eusery
Rev. Debbie King
Terrence Tyson
Willie Mae Adams
HSAAT charter member donors -$150 — $499:
Willie Joe Head
Keith & Pam Kelly
Merrick and Queen Flakes
Lanita Benton
Ray Bitrick
Jamie Carmichael
Brad and Lisa Johnson
The Late Joy Jenrette
Mozal Mayfield
Rev. Mequel Mayfield
Vincent Smith
United Butts Ministerial Alliance
Larry Woodard
Norman Watts
James Lamar Benton
Attorney Wilson Bush
Donald Cook
Eloise Dukes
Rev. Christopher and Andrea Shurltz
Rev. Charlie and Mrs. Brenda Thurman
The Late Althea Davis (Denise)
Annie M McClendon
Bridgette Head (Head of the Class)
Elaine Brown
Naomi Duffey Davis
Betty Draper
Brenda Freeman
Larry Stubbs
Nedra Ball
Shelia Ball
Teresa Hill
Pearlescent Expressions
Hazel Dukes
HSAAT charter sustaining member donors — $500- $4,999 yearly:
The late Dr. Patricia Benton
The late Edulie Walker (Denise)
South River Baptist Church
Nathan and Placita Gordon
Bonnie Bostwick
Eric Conley
Carr Sunday School Class JUMC (Lucia Fletcher)
Jackson United Methodist Church
Claude and Lois Miller
Dr. Karlus and Dr. Ddidra Allen (In Honor of Dea. Joe and Mother Ella Allen)
At the end of the program Rev. Charlie Barlow gave an update on the HSAAT’s vision, mission, journey, history and future.
Barlow said that there are three phases of the Henderson Project:
Phase I- Fundraising and Property Acquisitions — Completed 2021/2022
Phase II-Fundraising and Property Restoration- To be completed 2022-2023
Phase III-Fundraising and Program Installation/Operations -To be Completed 2023-2024
He also announced that the Henderson campus is now open for community use of the campus.
