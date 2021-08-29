How you can help Hurricane Ida victims

Hurricane Ida made landfall Sunday near Port Fourchon, Louisiana, as an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane with winds of 150 mph, the National Hurricane Center says.
Ida's arrival comes on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina and is described by Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards as "one of the strongest storms to make landfall in Louisiana in modern times." It tied as the state's most powerful storm ever with Hurricane Laura from last year and the Last Island Hurricane of 1856.
Witnesses describe "losing roofs" and hundreds of thousands are without power in the state.
Aid workers are on the ground helping with recovery. You can make a difference through the organizations listed here.
The Impact Your World team will continue to update this article as more ways to help become available.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.