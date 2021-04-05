While spring break from school this week gives students a chance to rest and relax before the final push through to the end of the school year, there are some students in Butts County who would have nothing to eat at home during the break if it wasn't for the work of HOPE Atlanta Smart Lunch Smart Kids and local volunteers.
HOPE Atlanta and Action Ministries combined last November. HOPE Atlanta is a nonprofit agency dedicated to preventing and fighting homelessness and hunger. Action Ministries, the parent organization of the Smart Lunch Smart Kids program, mobilizes communities to address the challenges of poverty by focusing on hunger relief and housing. The two nonprofits united last November after seeing a dramatic spike in the need for housing and hunger relief services amid COVID-19.
This week, churches and volunteers are packing and delivering food to more than 400 students in all areas of Butts County.
"So the food prepackaged came from Hope Atlanta Smart Lunch Smart Kids in College Park," said Harrileen Conner. "Each bag contains six meals of breakfast and lunch. We are delivering to the children on Tuesdays and Thursdays, so they will have 12 meals for the week."
Conner added that they are also including a message to the families about a chance to receive more food.
"The First Baptist Church of Jackson is having a food pantry this weekend," she said. "We're putting a message in the boxes that they can come Saturday to pick up bigger boxes of food to feed families.
"We have a list of churches involved," she added. "It is a combination of churches packing, re-packing, loading, unloading, and delivering. But it is a total community effort."
While they have the volunteers and churches ready to help, HOPE Atlanta Smart Lunch Smart Kids is still in need of donations to pay for the food. Checks can be made out to HOPE Atlanta and mailed to P.O. Box 67, Jackson, GA 30233.
