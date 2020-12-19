Five residents who have homes and businesses adjacent or near property owned by companies Tussahaw Reserves, LLC, and Keys Ferry, which want to build a rock quarry in northwest Butts County, are suing the companies, claiming the quarry would cause irreparable damage to their properties, and seeking an injunction against the operation of the proposed quarry.
Priscilla Stephens, who lives on Rebon Maddox Road, Frank and Robin Carson, who live on Keys Ferry Road, and Shane and Stacey Thompson, who live on Fincherville Road, filed the suit on Dec. 14 in Butts County Superior Court. They are being represented by David J. Marmins and Rebecca Lunceford Kolb of the law firm of Arnall Golden Gregory LLP of Atlanta.
Josh Sprayberry of Tussahaw Reserves, LLC, filed paperwork with the Butts County Development Department in October for a rezoning request and special use permit for the quarry. Sprayberry first presented the quarry proposal to the Development Authority of Butts County in August. Sprayberry is the owner of 462 acres near Fincherville Road, Jack Maddox Bridge Road and Keys Ferry Road, and said they had geologists do core test samplings on the property and said they have proof of $36 million in granite gneiss at a depth of 200 feet and $80 million at 300 feet. Sprayberry said their quarry could prove to be an economic boon for Butts County, bringing in needed jobs and tax revenue.
But many residents view the proposed quarry as ruining the county they chose to live in, expressing concerns on social media about the safety of citizens and the environment in the area if a quarry is allowed, and the cost to the county of repairing roads that could be damaged by the heavy trucks coming from the quarry. "Butts County Stop the Rock Quarry," a group made up of local citizens, has been formed to oppose the quarry.
The Henry County Water Authority has also expressed its opposition to the proposal, stating fears that blasting at the quarry will be harmful to its nearby water reservoir.
Butts County has sent the quarry proposal to the Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA) for review.
“Due to size and scope of it, it will trigger a DRI having to be conducted (Development of Regional Impact) and Three Rivers Regional Commission will do that before anything comes to our zoning commission,” said Deputy County Manager Michael Brewer, who estimated the DRI could take up to 90 days to complete. Brewer estimated he does not see the request coming before the Butts County Planning Commission before February of 2021.
According to the lawsuit, the Carsons' home and farm are located 200 yards east of the proposed entrance to the quarry off Keys Ferry Road. Approximately 150 vehicle trips a day will be needed to operate the quarry, with 130 of those trips being large diesel dumbe trucks carrying crushed rock, with 80% of them passing the Carsons' property on their way to Ga. Hwy. 36, causing increases in noise and rock dusts and drastically reducing the value of their property.
The Thompsons' 350 acres of property abuts the southern portion of the quarry. They are owners of the Shane's Rib Shack chain of restaurants and bought the property knowing it was zoned agricultural and residential. They have two large lakes ad one small lake on their property, and have allocated three acres for their daughter to also build a home. In 2018 the Thompsons bought 15 acres adjacent to their property to operate a wedding venue, which has a pavilion, groom's house and bride's house. The venue has continually hosted weddings and other events, even in 2020, and has more booked for 2021 and 2022. The Thompsons have invested more than $3.5 million in the venue and their home on the property, and believe the noise levels generated at the quarry, blasting at the quarry, and the dust created, will cause irreparable harm to their property and business.
Stephens' home is the closest residence to the proposed quarry, located at the end of Rebon Maddox Road and only a few hundred yards from both the mining and plant areas. She also feels the work done at the quarry will ruin the current natural ambient sound in the area and the increases in noise and dust will drastically reduce the value of her property.
All three property owners feel the quarry will reduce the values of their properties and make them undesirable to sell.
