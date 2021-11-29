The Christmas holiday spirit began in Butts County on Saturday, Nov. 20 with the first appearance of Santa Claus at Christmas at the Ranch, and with the Syrup Festival at Dauset Trails Nature. It continued on Saturday, Nov. 27, with Breakfast with Santa, sponsored by the Greater Butts County Lions Foundation and held at Rivers Ranch.
Santa comes to Jackson again this weekend, starting Friday night, Dec. 3, with the 24th annual Jackson Christmas Parade, sponsored by the Butts County Chamber of Commerce. The parade will begin at 6 p.m. and run from Jackson High School west on Third Street, and end at Red Devil Hill, with Ol’ St. Nick scheduled to be on the final float sponsored by the city of Jackson. Following the parade, Abundant Life Church will again sponsor “Snow on the Square” on Mulberry Street beginning at 8:30 p.m. There will be plenty of “snow,” caroling, hot chocolate, and fun.
On Saturday, Dec. 4, the Mainstreet Council of the Butts County Chamber of Commerce will present “Christmas in the City” around the Square in Jackson. Children will have a chance to meet with Santa Claus at the corner of Second and Mulberry streets from 10 a.m. to 12 noon, and from 2-4 p.m. The Grinch can also be found throughout the Square, and there will be a Scavenger Hunt with prizes in businesses around the Square.
If you’re looking for a Christmas kitten or cat, Klassy Kats of Butts County will be holding a cat/kitten adoption event on Saturday, Dec. 4, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Butts County Animal Control, 158 Bibb Station Road in Jackson. It will be the “purrfect” time to find a fully vetted kitten or cat ready for its “furever” home.
And on Saturday, Dec. 4 and Sunday, Dec. 5, the Butts County Historical Society will hold their Holiday Extravaganza Tour of Homes from 1-5 p.m. each day. There will be many historic homes and sites (circa 1823-1913), plus amazingly decorated newer homes added. On Saturday only, Butts County school children will perform at the Indian Springs Amphitheater at 10 a.m., Santa will be at Keeler’s Kubbyhole from 1-5 p.m., and the “Lighting of the Lights” in Indian Springs Village will take place at 5:30 p.m. Tour of Homes tickets are $20 each, and tickets and maps are available in advance or “day of” from any Historical Society member or at The Big Chief Country Store, 1834 Hwy. 42 South in Flovilla. For more information, go to www.TheVillageAtIndianSprings.com or www.ButtsCountyHistoricalSocietyInc.org.
